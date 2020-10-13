Andrew H. Price, Jr.October 10, 2020Andrew H. Price, Jr., of Ormond Beach, passed away on Saturday, October 10, 2020 surrounded by family and Friends. He was born in Hinesville, GA to Herbert and Hazel Price. He moved to the Daytona Beach area in 1980 where he made a name for himself working for Cadillac as a mechanic and eventually opened his own garage as an auto mechanic. He loved nothing more than his family and is survived by his loving wife of 20 years, Sheila; his kids, Andrea Price, Drew Connelley, Chad Davis, Dustin Davis, Scott Morrill and his grandkids, Kaden and Taylor Connelley, Austin, Joshua, and Cameron Davis. Known as Paw Paw to his loved ones, he found the best things in life were traveling with and spending time with his family and working on his 1974 Dodge Challenger. During the week in his later years he could be found at the Ormond Beach YMCA with his faithful companion, Bella and was known as Bella's Dad wherever he went. Andy was a simple man and requested that when he passed we celebrate his life together as family and friends with a party. We will hold that party on Saturday October 17,2020 at 4 Woodlands Blvd. in Ormond Beach from Noon to 6PM.