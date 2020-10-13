1/1
Andrew H. Price Jr.
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Andrew's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Andrew H. Price, Jr.
October 10, 2020
Andrew H. Price, Jr., of Ormond Beach, passed away on Saturday, October 10, 2020 surrounded by family and Friends. He was born in Hinesville, GA to Herbert and Hazel Price. He moved to the Daytona Beach area in 1980 where he made a name for himself working for Cadillac as a mechanic and eventually opened his own garage as an auto mechanic. He loved nothing more than his family and is survived by his loving wife of 20 years, Sheila; his kids, Andrea Price, Drew Connelley, Chad Davis, Dustin Davis, Scott Morrill and his grandkids, Kaden and Taylor Connelley, Austin, Joshua, and Cameron Davis. Known as Paw Paw to his loved ones, he found the best things in life were traveling with and spending time with his family and working on his 1974 Dodge Challenger. During the week in his later years he could be found at the Ormond Beach YMCA with his faithful companion, Bella and was known as Bella's Dad wherever he went. Andy was a simple man and requested that when he passed we celebrate his life together as family and friends with a party. We will hold that party on Saturday October 17,2020 at 4 Woodlands Blvd. in Ormond Beach from Noon to 6PM.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Daytona Beach News-Journal from Oct. 13 to Oct. 14, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Lohman Funeral Homes - Ormond Beach
733 W. Granada Blvd.
Ormond Beach, FL 32174
386-673-1100
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Daytona Beach News-Journal

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved