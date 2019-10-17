Home

POWERED BY

Services
R J GAINOUS FUNERAL HOME, Inc. - Daytona Beach
804 Dr. Mary McLeod Bethune Blvd.
Daytona Beach, FL 32114
386-253-7686
Resources
More Obituaries for Andrew Moore
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Andrew James Moore Jr.


1952 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Andrew James Moore Jr. Obituary
Andrew James Moore, Jr.
Sep. 26, 1952 - Oct. 10, 2019
Funeral services for Mr. Andrew James Moore, Jr., 67, Daytona Beach, who passed on Thursday, October 10, 2019 will be 10 AM, Saturday, October 19, 2019 at Heyn Memorial Chapel on the campus of B-CU. Visitation will be from 5-7 PM today (Fri, Oct 18) at Shiloh Missionary Baptist church and from 8:30 AM until service time at Heyn Memorial Chapel on Saturday. Mr. Andrew Moore was born September 26, 1952 to Freddye C. Moore and the late Andrew J. Moore, Sr. He graduated from Mainland Senior High and Bethune-Cookman College. He retired from the Volusia County School system after 34 years, at Campbell Middle School and the Educational Development Center (EDC). He was a member of Omega Psi Phi Fraternity, Inc. He had a passion for serving his community and church. His favorite pastimes were fishing, cooking and simply enjoying life with loved ones. He was a jovial man who never met a stranger. He was predeceased by his father, Andrew Moore, Sr. and sister, Karen Moore. He leaves to cherish his memory: a devoted wife: Deedra, Daytona Beach, FL; daughters: Andrea and Alayna Moore, Atlanta, GA; sisters: Brenda Moore, Daytona Beach and Jacqualyn B. Staffney (Charles), Jackson, MS; a brother: Joseph Moore (Christine), Atlanta, GA and many loved ones. Professional services are entrusted to RJ Gainous Funeral Home, Inc.

logo

Published in Daytona Beach News-Journal from Oct. 17 to Oct. 18, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Andrew's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now