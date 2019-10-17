|
|
Andrew James Moore, Jr.
Sep. 26, 1952 - Oct. 10, 2019
Funeral services for Mr. Andrew James Moore, Jr., 67, Daytona Beach, who passed on Thursday, October 10, 2019 will be 10 AM, Saturday, October 19, 2019 at Heyn Memorial Chapel on the campus of B-CU. Visitation will be from 5-7 PM today (Fri, Oct 18) at Shiloh Missionary Baptist church and from 8:30 AM until service time at Heyn Memorial Chapel on Saturday. Mr. Andrew Moore was born September 26, 1952 to Freddye C. Moore and the late Andrew J. Moore, Sr. He graduated from Mainland Senior High and Bethune-Cookman College. He retired from the Volusia County School system after 34 years, at Campbell Middle School and the Educational Development Center (EDC). He was a member of Omega Psi Phi Fraternity, Inc. He had a passion for serving his community and church. His favorite pastimes were fishing, cooking and simply enjoying life with loved ones. He was a jovial man who never met a stranger. He was predeceased by his father, Andrew Moore, Sr. and sister, Karen Moore. He leaves to cherish his memory: a devoted wife: Deedra, Daytona Beach, FL; daughters: Andrea and Alayna Moore, Atlanta, GA; sisters: Brenda Moore, Daytona Beach and Jacqualyn B. Staffney (Charles), Jackson, MS; a brother: Joseph Moore (Christine), Atlanta, GA and many loved ones. Professional services are entrusted to RJ Gainous Funeral Home, Inc.
Published in Daytona Beach News-Journal from Oct. 17 to Oct. 18, 2019