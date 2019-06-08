|
|
Andrew "Andy" Kurey
08/22/1931 - 05/24/2019
Andrew Kurey, of Port Orange, passed away May 24, 2019 due to complications of Alzheimer's. He was born August 22, 1931 in Milwaukee, Wisconsin to Joseph V. and Loretta Kurey. Devoted husband and best friend to Patricia Kurey for 62 years. Beloved father of Mark (Leann) and Michael (Karrie). Loving and proud grandpa of Ben (Becky), Luke and Jake. Further survived by nieces Sue and Vici, other relatives and dear friends, including Doug and Nancy Gallman. The family extends a special thank you to Andy's caregivers for their dedication and compassion. Andy served in the Army, then earned a Bachelors and a Masters Degree from the University of Wisconsin - Stout. School teacher, builder of airplanes, cabinets, garages and homes. A fair businessman for those he served in Wisconsin and later in Florida, where Pat and Andy fulfilled a dream of founding and attending to daily details of an RV Resort in Florida's warm weather. Andy was quick to laugh, especially during The Tonight Show with Johnny Carson. He loved the outdoors, attending Sunday service, a daily bike ride, black coffee at 9 am or 9 pm, hand tools and the satisfaction of a job well done. He understood hard work and where he came from. Spiritual, Patriotic, Grateful, Humble. Funeral Mass will be celebrated Wednesday, June 12 at 8:30 AM at Our Lady of Hope Catholic Church in Port Orange, Florida.
Published in Daytona Beach News-Journal from June 8 to June 9, 2019