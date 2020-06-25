Andrew L. Rogers
Dec. 22, 1937 - June 23, 2020
The Visitation hours will be from 4-6pm Sunday, June 28, 2020 at ADJ Unity Funeral Home, 105 W. New Hampshire Ave., DeLand, FL. 32720. Mr. Rogers will rest at Suber Memorial Gardens, Lake Helen, FL. on Monday, June 29, 2020 following a private ceremony. On Tuesday, June 23, 2020, Andrew entered eternal rest. Andrew Lee Rogers was born to the late George and Julia Rogers on December 22, 1937. He was educated in the public schools of Volusia and Broward Counties, graduating from Dillord High School in Ft. Lauderdale, FL., shortly there after Andrew fulfilled his obligation to the United States by joining and serving honorably in the United States Army. Andrew leaves to cherish his memories, his loving wife Julia Rogers; daughters, Theresa Richardson, and Nikki Rogers; sons, Tyrone Rogers (Addie), JaVaughn Rogers (LaQuetta), and Andrew Rogers, Jr. (Angela); sister, Kate Glenn; brother, George Rogers; godsister, Johnetta Redmond; 16 grandchildren, 9 great grands; and a host of nieces, nephews, cousins, other relatives and friends. Please log on to ADJUnity.com for the full obituary.
Published in Daytona Beach News-Journal from Jun. 25 to Jun. 26, 2020.