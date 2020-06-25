Andrew L. Rogers
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Andrew's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Andrew L. Rogers
Dec. 22, 1937 - June 23, 2020
The Visitation hours will be from 4-6pm Sunday, June 28, 2020 at ADJ Unity Funeral Home, 105 W. New Hampshire Ave., DeLand, FL. 32720. Mr. Rogers will rest at Suber Memorial Gardens, Lake Helen, FL. on Monday, June 29, 2020 following a private ceremony. On Tuesday, June 23, 2020, Andrew entered eternal rest. Andrew Lee Rogers was born to the late George and Julia Rogers on December 22, 1937. He was educated in the public schools of Volusia and Broward Counties, graduating from Dillord High School in Ft. Lauderdale, FL., shortly there after Andrew fulfilled his obligation to the United States by joining and serving honorably in the United States Army. Andrew leaves to cherish his memories, his loving wife Julia Rogers; daughters, Theresa Richardson, and Nikki Rogers; sons, Tyrone Rogers (Addie), JaVaughn Rogers (LaQuetta), and Andrew Rogers, Jr. (Angela); sister, Kate Glenn; brother, George Rogers; godsister, Johnetta Redmond; 16 grandchildren, 9 great grands; and a host of nieces, nephews, cousins, other relatives and friends. Please log on to ADJUnity.com for the full obituary.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Daytona Beach News-Journal from Jun. 25 to Jun. 26, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Unity Funeral Home
105 West New Hampshire Avenue
Deland, FL 32720
386-740-1891
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved