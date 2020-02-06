Home

R J GAINOUS FUNERAL HOME, Inc. - Daytona Beach
804 Dr. Mary McLeod Bethune Blvd.
Daytona Beach, FL 32114
386-253-7686
Calling hours
Friday, Feb. 7, 2020
5:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Greater New Mt. Zion Baptist Church
1720 Pear Avenue
Sanford, FL
Calling hours
Saturday, Feb. 8, 2020
1:00 PM - 2:00 PM
Greater New Mt. Zion Baptist Church
1720 Pear Avenue
Sanford, FL
Funeral service
Saturday, Feb. 8, 2020
2:00 PM
Greater New Mt. Zion Baptist Church
1720 Pear Avenue
Sanford, FL
February 2, 2020
Funeral Services for Mr. Andrew Lee Green, 57, Daytona Bch, FL, who passed on February 2, 2020, will be 2 PM, Saturday, February 8, 2020 at Greater New Mt. Zion Baptist Church, 1720 Pear Avenue, Sanford, FL. Interment will follow in Shiloh Cemetery. Calling hours will be from 5-7 PM, (Fri, Feb 7) at Greater New Mt. Zion Baptist Church and from 1 PM until service time at the church on Saturday. RJ GAINOUS FUNERAL HOME, INC., 804 Dr. Mary McLeod Bethune Blvd, Daytona Beach, FL 32114. 386-253-7686.

Published in Daytona Beach News-Journal from Feb. 6 to Feb. 7, 2020
