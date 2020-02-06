|
|
Andrew Lee Green
February 2, 2020
Funeral Services for Mr. Andrew Lee Green, 57, Daytona Bch, FL, who passed on February 2, 2020, will be 2 PM, Saturday, February 8, 2020 at Greater New Mt. Zion Baptist Church, 1720 Pear Avenue, Sanford, FL. Interment will follow in Shiloh Cemetery. Calling hours will be from 5-7 PM, (Fri, Feb 7) at Greater New Mt. Zion Baptist Church and from 1 PM until service time at the church on Saturday. RJ GAINOUS FUNERAL HOME, INC., 804 Dr. Mary McLeod Bethune Blvd, Daytona Beach, FL 32114. 386-253-7686.
Published in Daytona Beach News-Journal from Feb. 6 to Feb. 7, 2020