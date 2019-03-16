Home

Andrew Menard


1956 - 2019 Obituary
Andrew Menard Obituary
Andrew Menard
12/08/1956 - 03/15/2019
Andrew Stewart Menard, 62, of Port Orange, Florida passed away March 15 at Halifax Health in Daytona Beach. Born on December 8, 1956 to Lyman and Julia Menard in the same hospital, Andy leaves an adoring and extensive following of family and friends who were drawn to his legendary sense of humor, outsized zest for living and unmatched kindness. A lifelong resident of the Daytona Beach area, Andy attended college at the University of Florida and Jacksonville University. An avid sports fan, his love for Gator football and the Miami Dolphins was matched by his passion for professional wrestling, NASCAR and golf. His love of the outdoors and outdoor activity were nourished at his homes in western North Carolina and the Cayman Islands where he engaged in hiking, fishing, ATVs and boating, with members of his doting family and devoted friends always in tow. His talent for the guitar and love of music exceeded his innate aversion to public attention, leading him to join a local rock band that performed at some of the area's finest venues. Andy is survived by his wife Brigitta Rawls ("Gigi") Menard, daughter Julia Menard and her fiancé David Howard, grandson Tyler with whom he shared an undying affection, three brothers and dozens of nieces and nephews who unapologetically proclaimed "Uncle Andy" as their favorite. His family will receive friends Tuesday, March 19 from 3:00-4:00 at Haigh-Black funeral Home, 167 Vining Court, Ormond Beach with a celebration of his life at 4:00 p.m. which is open to the public. A reception with food, drink and live music performed by members of his band will follow. Memorial Donations may be made in Andy's name to the Sea Shepherd Conservation Society. https://seashepherd.org

Published in Daytona Beach News-Journal from Mar. 16 to Mar. 17, 2019
