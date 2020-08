Or Copy this URL to Share

Andrew Neal Schultz, Jr.

August 20, 1986 - July 25, 2020

In memory of Dru, 33, of Daytona Beach. Beloved husband, father, grandfather, son, family man, and friend. Christian, kind, and a heart of gold.

Memorial Service at Eclectic Church, Holly Hill, August 16th, 4:00 – 6:00 PM. Cremation by Dale Woodward Funeral Home.

Rest in Peace, Hammerhead. We miss you and we love you …



