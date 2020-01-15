Home

POWERED BY

Services
Lankford Funeral Homes & Crematory
220 E. New York Ave.
Deland, FL 32724
(386) 734-2244
Resources
More Obituaries for Andrew Schmidt
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Andrew "Drew" Schmidt

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Andrew "Drew" Schmidt Obituary
Andrew "Drew" Schmidt
Jan. 11, 2020
A viewing and greeting of friends by the family of Andrew "Drew" Schmidt who passed away of Jan. 11, 2020 will be held Friday, Jan. 17 from 6-8pm at Lankford Funeral Home. Celebration of life will be on Saturday, Jan. 18 at 12:00 noon at Lankford Funeral Home with burial to follow at Oakdale Cemetery. Please visit www.lankfordfuneralhome.com to leave a condolence message for Drew's family.

logo

Published in Daytona Beach News-Journal from Jan. 15 to Jan. 16, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Andrew's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -