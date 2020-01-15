|
|
Andrew "Drew" Schmidt
Jan. 11, 2020
A viewing and greeting of friends by the family of Andrew "Drew" Schmidt who passed away of Jan. 11, 2020 will be held Friday, Jan. 17 from 6-8pm at Lankford Funeral Home. Celebration of life will be on Saturday, Jan. 18 at 12:00 noon at Lankford Funeral Home with burial to follow at Oakdale Cemetery. Please visit www.lankfordfuneralhome.com to leave a condolence message for Drew's family.
Published in Daytona Beach News-Journal from Jan. 15 to Jan. 16, 2020