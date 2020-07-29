Anelle McGuffey Mack

Sept. 12, 1934 - July 26, 2020

Anelle McGuffey Mack passed away peacefully on July 26, 2020. She was born on September 12, 1934 in Cincinnati Ohio to the late Grover & Ruth McGuffey. She moved to Florida in the early 60's and had a career in the nursing field. She will tell you her biggest accomplishment in life was her family. She was always the life of the party and would do anything for anyone. Anelle was preceded in death by her son John Smith FL, grandson Todd Stearns FL, sisters Peggy Lenski Fl, Sharleen Workman Va. She is survived by her son Ken Downing (Pam) Fort Myers, FL, daughter Gerry Downing Jones, FL, grand daughter Melissa Roehm, GA.. She also leaves behind 5 other grand kids, 9 great grand kids and 1 great great grand kid and numerous nieces, nephews and extended family members. Anelle will be truly missed by her family and friends as she touched all of our lives. A private celebration of life will be held with immediate family due to the covid 19. In Lieu flowers please send donations in her memory. to Hospice/Vitas, Carlton Shores Health & Rehabilitation Center,1350 S Nova Rd, Daytona Beach, FL 32114.



