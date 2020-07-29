1/1
Anelle McGuffey Mack
1934 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Anelle's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Anelle McGuffey Mack
Sept. 12, 1934 - July 26, 2020
Anelle McGuffey Mack passed away peacefully on July 26, 2020. She was born on September 12, 1934 in Cincinnati Ohio to the late Grover & Ruth McGuffey. She moved to Florida in the early 60's and had a career in the nursing field. She will tell you her biggest accomplishment in life was her family. She was always the life of the party and would do anything for anyone. Anelle was preceded in death by her son John Smith FL, grandson Todd Stearns FL, sisters Peggy Lenski Fl, Sharleen Workman Va. She is survived by her son Ken Downing (Pam) Fort Myers, FL, daughter Gerry Downing Jones, FL, grand daughter Melissa Roehm, GA.. She also leaves behind 5 other grand kids, 9 great grand kids and 1 great great grand kid and numerous nieces, nephews and extended family members. Anelle will be truly missed by her family and friends as she touched all of our lives. A private celebration of life will be held with immediate family due to the covid 19. In Lieu flowers please send donations in her memory. to Hospice/Vitas, Carlton Shores Health & Rehabilitation Center,1350 S Nova Rd, Daytona Beach, FL 32114.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Daytona Beach News-Journal from Jul. 29 to Jul. 30, 2020.
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Daytona Beach News-Journal

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved