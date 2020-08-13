1/1
Angel Simone' Allen
2000 - 2020
July 31, 2000 - July 30, 2020
A Memorial Service for Angel Simone' Allen, 19, Daytona Beach, who passed on July 30, 2020 will be 1PM Saturday, August 15, 2020 at Bethune River Point, 11 Bellevue Ave., Daytona Beach. UNDER CDC GUIDANCE - REQUIRES MASK AND SOCIALLY DISTANCING. Calling hours will be from 5PM until 7PM today (Fri. Aug. 14) at R.J. Gainous Funeral Home, Inc. Angel Simone' Allen was born July 31, 2000 to the parents of Coriann Griggs Allen and the late Derrick Charles Allen, Sr. in Jacksonville, FL. She was a 2018 graduate of Atlantic High School, Summa Cum Laude. Angel enjoyed riding her red tricycle and giving you a smile with a high five. She also enjoyed eating her favorite foods and going outside to get some fresh air. She leaves to cherish her memory, her mother, Coriann G. Allen, maternal grandmother: Johnnye L. Griggs; maternal grandfather: Alphonso Griggs, Sr.; paternal grandmother: Edna T. Allen; uncles: Alphonso Griggs, Jr. and Alden A. Griggs; aunt: Tonya Hayes; a host of nieces, nephews, and cousins. Special Thank You to all of you who supported and worked with Angel throughout her lifetime.



Published in Daytona Beach News-Journal from Aug. 13 to Aug. 14, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
14
Calling hours
05:00 - 07:00 PM
R J GAINOUS FUNERAL HOME, Inc. - Daytona Beach
AUG
15
Memorial service
01:00 PM
Bethune River Point
Funeral services provided by
R J GAINOUS FUNERAL HOME, Inc. - Daytona Beach
804 Dr. Mary McLeod Bethune Blvd.
Daytona Beach, FL 32114
386-253-7686
