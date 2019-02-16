|
|
Angela Teresa (Fusco) Abbott
1919 - 2019
Angela Teresa Abbott passed away peacefully in her sleep on February 1, 2019. She was 100 years old having just celebrated that milestone on January 8th. She was happy and friendly throughout her life and lived independently until just past age 98. She loved to learn new and exciting things, which led her to take classes at both the University of Md and Daytona Beach CC. She was a great dancer and would do so on almost any occasion. Her parents, Joseph and Teresa Fusco, both of Naples Italy, immigrated to the United States in 1895 on the ship Bothnia. They raised a large family all of whom spent their youth in Olean, NY. Angie moved to Washington DC after finishing high school where she roomed with a number of her friends and family from NY. She married Nick while in DC and WWII took them both to Ft. Riley, Kansas where Nick served with the 16th Armored Division throughout the war. From there they moved to Arlington, McLean and Falls Church, VA, a 4 year visit to Frankfurt Germany and finally to Ormond Beach, FL where she resided until Nick's death in 2018. Angie was an avid golfer, bridge player and did volunteer work for a number of local groups in the Daytona Beach area. She and Nick had season passes to Disney World in Orlando and they would vacation there often. She loved to cook and she and Nick put on many superb Italian dinners over their 75 years of marriage. While in Virginia, Angie worked for the Fairfax County school system and also had positions with the Federal Government. A son Russ and grandchildren Alexandra, Caitlin, Angie and Nick survive her. Her son, Bruce and husband Nick preceded her in death. Angie will be interned with Nick at Arlington National Cemetery sometime later in 2019. She will be missed by all.
Published in Daytona Beach News-Journal from Feb. 16 to Feb. 17, 2019