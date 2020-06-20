Angela Torres

June 16, 2020

Angela Torres was a mother, a sister, and an active member of the AA and church communities. She touched and helped so many people during her life, making an impact everywhere she went. She leaves behind a daughter, Mimi Richardson, a son, Allen Minor, a sister, Peggy Torres, and a life partner, Jim Horgan, as well as many other people who will mourn her passing. Although she was a native of New York, she always considered Florida her home, and as such spent her final years in the place that she loved with the people that loved her most. Though she will be missed, it's important to remember that life is eternal, and love is immortal, but death is only a horizon; and a horizon is nothing but the limit of our sight.



