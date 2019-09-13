|
|
Angela Valinotti
Aug. 7, 1939 - Aug. 31, 2019
Angela Valinotti, 81, of Palm Coast, Florida, who was known to her friends and family as Angie, passed peacefully in her sleep on Saturday, August 31, 2019. Angie was born in Brooklyn, New York on August 7, 1938. She was a loving daughter to the late Joseph and Virginia (De Maria) Petrolino. She was one of four siblings and is survived by her brother Joseph (Genevieve) Petrolino. In addition, she was preceded in death by her two brothers, Herbert and Dominic Petrolino. Angie is survived by her loving husband Nicholas Valinotti and her children Justine Valinotti, Michael (Mary) Valinotti, Anthony (Rosemarie) Valinotti, Vincent (Barbara Ann) Valinotti, and her five grandchildren, Matthew, Lauren, Jacob, Daniel and Amanda. During their 62 year marriage, they moved to Middletown, New Jersey where they raised their children and eventually moved to Palm Coast, Florida, 26 years ago. Angie enjoyed spending her days cooking and baking and loved being surrounded by family on holidays. She was passionate about bingo and attended mass regularly at St. Elizabeth Ann Seton Catholic Church.
A Mass celebrating Angie's life will be held at St. Elizabeth Ann Seton Roman Catholic Church (6400 Belle Terre Parkway, Palm Coast, FL) at 11:00 a.m. on Saturday, September 21, 2019. The family will receive friends in the Memorial Room at the Church one hour prior to the Mass. For online condolences please go to www.clymerfuneralhome.com.
Published in Daytona Beach News-Journal from Sept. 13 to Sept. 15, 2019