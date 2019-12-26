|
|
Angelo A. Patane
June 5, 1954 - Dec. 5, 2019
Angelo A. Patane, age 65, passed away unexpectedly on Thursday, December 5th, 2019 in Orlando, FL. He was born June 5th, 1954 in Oneida, NY, son of the late Angelo and Betty Patane of Edgewater, FL, formerly of Chittenango, NY, he is survived by his wife of 28 years, Janice Patane. He also left 5 siblings, Anthony Patane-LaFayette, NY, Patricia Brough-Mosheim, TN, Sharon Ielfield-New Smyrna Beach, FL, Sanda Bishop-Athens, AL and Missy Miller Day-Sevierville, TN. For over a 30 year career, Angelo worked in the music industry with numerous renowned artists, musicians and Evangelists. A devoted Christian, he was an active member of the Lighthouse Worship Center and played drums faithfully in the Praise and Worship team. No one who met Angelo forgot his infectious passion for his family, friends, music and his love for Jesus. A Celebration of Life Service will be held at the Edgewater Alliance Church-310 N. Ridgewood Ave., Edgewater, FL 32132 on Saturday, January 11, 2020 at 11:00AM. In lieu of flowers, a donation to the building fund Angelo was actively involved in, can be made online at LighthouseLive.com/giving through the Pay Pal Link or by check to Light of Life, 651 Glen Circle, New Smyrna Beach, FL 32168.
Published in Daytona Beach News-Journal from Dec. 26 to Dec. 29, 2019