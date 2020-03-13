|
|
Angelo D. Buquicchio
August 23, 1933 - March 4, 2020
Angelo D. Buquicchio, 86, of Port Orange, Florida, and formerly of New York, passed away Wednesday, March 4, 2020. He was a proud and loving son of Italian immigrant parents, Francesca and Francesco, is survived by his wife Charlotte Buquicchio, and 5 children with Jane Buquicchio; daughters Francesann, and Angela; sons Frank, Angelo (AJ), and James; 17 grandchildren, 12 great-grandchildren, 1 great-great-grandchild. He had a sister Rose Papagno, has one surviving sister, Angela Sorresso, and had 4 brothers: Michael, Michael (named after the first Michael lost at age 5), Vincent, Louis and Frank. His parents inspired him to share his love and laughter with others, to develop a strong work ethic and drive to succeed. He was an inventive entrepreneur, found great reward in his many business endeavors, loved the challenge, and mentored many people along the way. He played as hard as he worked. He loved large family gatherings, music and dancing, always first on the dance floor. His leisure time was spent on the golf course and socializing with friends. He loved people and made instant friends everywhere he went. He was generous with family and friends. His legacy will be the sound of laughter he left behind. The empty space in our hearts replaces the profound presence you were in our lives. May your family of angels in heaven gather you in their arms once again and bring you everlasting peace. A Celebration of Life will be held at Volusia Memorial Funeral Home in Port Orange on Saturday, March 21, 2020 between 4:00 and 6:00 p.m. with sharing of memories and eulogy at 6pm. In lieu of flowers, a contribution can be made to the at . Condolences may be offered at www.VolusiaMemorialFuneral.com
Published in Daytona Beach News-Journal from Mar. 13 to Mar. 15, 2020