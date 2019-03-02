|
Anita Estrada
07/20/1920 - 02/28/2019
Anita Estrada, 98, of Ormond Beach, passed away peacefully at home surrounded by her family on February 28, 2019. She was born July 20, 1920 in Granada, Nicaragua. She was the loving mother of Gioconda Lewis (Coco), Ron Estrada (Mary), Connie Estrada and Nina Opyt (Joseph) and an amazing grandmother and great grandmother. A memorial service will be celebrated 10:00 a.m. Monday at Haigh-Black Funeral Home, 167 Vining Court, Ormond Beach.
Published in Daytona Beach News-Journal from Mar. 2 to Mar. 3, 2019