Anita Kaplan
09/11/1940 - 08/23/2019
Anita Viola Kaplan, 78, of Ormond Beach, Florida passed peacefully on August 23rd, 2019 and left us to join our departed family at the Stuart F. Meyer Hospice House, Palm Coast. Anita was born in Norman,Oklahoma on September 11th, 1940 to Nuel and Viola Ellsworth. She was a retired US Postal Service Supervisor who was loved and respected by all those who worked for her. Christian in faith, she was an avid Jeopardy enthusiast. Anita and her husband Martin Kaplan moved to Ormond Beach in 1993 from Long Island, New York. She was preceded in death by her husband Martin, Son Samuel David, Grandson Steven Scarcella, Parents Nuel and Viola Ellsworth, Brother Donald, Sister Mary, and Brother-in-law Wallace Stein. Survivors include Daughter Debra (Ormond Beach), Son Allan (Ormond Beach), Daughter-in-law Twilla Rae, Sisters Diane and Robbie, Brother Jack, Sister-In-Law Louise Stein (Raleigh, NC), seven grandchildren, two great-grandchildren, countless nephews and nieces as well as her beloved Dog Julie and Cat Tiger. Anita was a devoted wife, mother, sister, aunt and friend who loved animals and held herself to high moral standards. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Anita's honor to the Stuart F. Meyer Hospice House-Palm Coast 150 Memorial Medical Parkway, Palm coast, Florida 32164. Friends may send condolences to 9 Misners Trail, Ormond Beach, Florid 32174.
Published in Daytona Beach News-Journal from Sept. 17 to Sept. 20, 2019