|
|
Anita Rae Underwood
November 13, 2019
Anita Rae Underwood, long-time resident of the Southeast Volusia area, died
Wednesday the 13th of November at Halifax Hospice Care Center in Port Orange. Born in 1937 in Hartford, KY, Anita was employed at Southern Trends Home Furnishings in New Smyrna Beach, where she worked until her retirement. She is survived by three sisters-Doris Tomes, Donna Durham, and Linda Hicks, a brother Larry Hamlet, a daughter, Theda Gayle
Sturm, grandson Paul Blackstone, granddaughters Kim Blackstone and Katrina Blackstone, as well as great grandchildren, great great grandchildren and many nephews and nieces. A Celebration of Life Service will be held on Friday, December 27 at Halifax Hospice Care Center in Edgewater from 1:00pm to 3:00pm.
Published in Daytona Beach News-Journal from Dec. 18 to Dec. 25, 2019