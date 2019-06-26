|
|
Anita Solana Holm
July 6, 1936 - June 22, 2019
Anita Solana Holm, 82, passed away peacefully on June 22, 2019, at Port Orange Nursing and Rehab Center under Hospice care in Port Orange, FL. Anita was born in Port Orange, FL on July 6, 1936. She was preceded in death by her parents, Randall and Edna Solana; also by her brother, Richard Solana. She is survived by her beloved husband of 65 years, George M. Holm; her daughters, Linda Grande (Doni) and Sandra Simpson (Scott); three grandchildren, Lydia Grande, Elias Grande and Nathaniel Grande. Arrangements entrusted to Cardwell Baggett & Summers Funeral Home and Crematory. A Memorial Service will be held at First Baptist Port Orange, 316 Church Street, Port Orange, FL 32127 in her honor on Saturday, June 29th at 11:00 a.m. with Pastor Mark Malcolm officiating. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations in Memory of Anita may be made to First Baptist Church of Port Orange. Condolences may be shared at cardwellfuneral.com
Published in Daytona Beach News-Journal from June 26 to June 27, 2019