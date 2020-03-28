|
|
Anita Susan Ferris
August 14, 1928 - March 21, 2020
Anita Susan Ferris passed away peacefully at home in Ormond Beach on Saturday, March 21st, at the age of 91. Anita was born on August 14, 1928, in Syracuse, NY, and moved with her husband Norman Ferris Sr (predeceased in 2002) and family to Ormond Beach in 1963. Anita will be lovingly remembered by her seven children: Cassandra Tann (Skip), Jayne Briggs (Ray), James Ferris (Dusti), Mark Ferris (Eunice), Norman Ferris Jr (Melinda), Tracy Nichols and Steven Ferris (Merry); 17 grandchildren and 13 great-grandchildren. The family would like to also extend a special thank you for the loving care given these last few years by Sabrina, Debbie, MaryAnn and Angel, as well as Flagler Advent Hospice. Condolences may be shared with the family at www.lohmanfuneralhomes.com.
Published in Daytona Beach News-Journal from Mar. 28 to Mar. 29, 2020