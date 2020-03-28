Home

POWERED BY

Services
Lohman Funeral Homes - Ormond Beach
733 W. Granada Blvd.
Ormond Beach, FL 32174
386-673-1100
Resources
More Obituaries for Anita Ferris
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Anita Susan Ferris


1928 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Anita Susan Ferris Obituary
Anita Susan Ferris
August 14, 1928 - March 21, 2020
Anita Susan Ferris passed away peacefully at home in Ormond Beach on Saturday, March 21st, at the age of 91. Anita was born on August 14, 1928, in Syracuse, NY, and moved with her husband Norman Ferris Sr (predeceased in 2002) and family to Ormond Beach in 1963. Anita will be lovingly remembered by her seven children: Cassandra Tann (Skip), Jayne Briggs (Ray), James Ferris (Dusti), Mark Ferris (Eunice), Norman Ferris Jr (Melinda), Tracy Nichols and Steven Ferris (Merry); 17 grandchildren and 13 great-grandchildren. The family would like to also extend a special thank you for the loving care given these last few years by Sabrina, Debbie, MaryAnn and Angel, as well as Flagler Advent Hospice. Condolences may be shared with the family at www.lohmanfuneralhomes.com.

logo

Published in Daytona Beach News-Journal from Mar. 28 to Mar. 29, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Anita's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -