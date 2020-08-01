1/
February 16, 1935 - July 14, 2020
Ann Burnette passed away on July 14, 2020 in New Symrna Beach, Florida. She is survived by her loving husband of 24 years Ben Burnette, 3 daughters Lin Brightman, Susan Sorenson, and Cinthia Hermick, 12 grandchildren and 2 great grandchildren.
Ann was born on February 16, 1935 in Oak Lawn, Illinois but spent most of her adult life in Portland, Maine before moving to New Symrna Beach in 1992.
A gravesite service is scheduled for August 10th at 11:00 am at Daytona Memorial Park Cemetery. All are welcome to attend and celebrate Ann's life. In lieu of flowers the family asks for contributions to the Southeastern Humane Society, New Symrna Beach

Published in Daytona Beach News-Journal from Aug. 1 to Aug. 5, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
10
Graveside service
11:00 AM
Daytona Memorial Park Cemetery
