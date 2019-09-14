|
Ann Cirone
July 4, 1923 - September 11, 2019
On September 11, 2019, Ann Cirone of Deltona passed on to join her husband Charlie, the love of her life, and continue their 61-year romance. She was born July 4, 1923. Ann was an amazing cook, seamstress, and artist. She loved to entertain and was known for her fabulous cakes and elaborate dinner parties. Her hobbies included needlepoint, tailoring, painting and crafts. A devout catholic, Ann loved her church, Our Lady of the Lakes. She also was a member of the Deltona Woman's Club and Garden Club. She was predeceased by her husband Charles Cirone, her sister Gloria Jaccarino and her niece Linda Reidy. She leaves behind her sisters Carmella Nicoletti and Nancy Palmieri, and her large extended family. She often referred to her Connecticut nieces and nephew Joe DeBartolo, Debra Hayes, Jodi O'Connell and Mary DeBartolo as "her kids" and got much joy watching them all grow. She loved life and always had a skip in her step, and an adventure to create when she was not in the kitchen baking. She was beloved by her family and friends and will be deeply missed. The family is very grateful for her loving caregivers, Melanie Hewes Roth and Orga Albelo for their devotion to Aunt Ann. A Funeral Service will be held 11:30am, Monday, September 16, 2019 at Baldauff Family Funeral Home, 1233 Saxon Boulevard, Orange City, FL 32763.
Published in Daytona Beach News-Journal from Sept. 14 to Sept. 15, 2019