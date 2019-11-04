|
Ann Cockerham Moore
April 23, 1933 - November 2, 2019
Mrs. Ann Cockerham Moore, age 86, of Elkin, previously of New Smyrna Beach, FL, passed away Saturday, November 2, 2019 at her residence. She was born April 23, 1933, in Surry County to John Ford and Elizabeth Poole Cockerham. Ann was a graduate of High Point University, and was a member of the Alumni. She was retired from Elkin City Schools where she taught 5th grade. She also attended Salem fork Baptist Church. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by two brothers, John Bert Cockerham and Joe Pack Cockerham, and two sisters, Margaret DeJournette, and Elizabeth Branch. Survivors include: son, Greg Moore and wife Paula of Elkin; grandchildren Samantha Moore, and Andrew Moore; sister in law, Magretha Bullen of Dobson,and several nieces and nephews. A graveside service will be conducted Tuesday, November 5, 2019 at 11:00 a.m. at Rocky Ford Baptist Church Cemetery with Dr. Roger Hensley officiating. In lieu of flowers, the family request that memorials be made to Mountain Valley Hospice 688 N. Bridge St., Elkin, N.C. 28621. Online condolences may be made to www.elkinfuneralservice.com. Services entrusted to Elkin Funeral Service.
Published in Daytona Beach News-Journal from Nov. 4 to Nov. 5, 2019