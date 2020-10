Or Copy this URL to Share

Ann Cunneen

02/25/1941 - 09/28/2020

Ann was born Brooklyn, NY, daughter of Joe and Elizabeth Ethridge. Moved to Danielson, CT. She loved Real Estate, Boating, Gardening .Graduated CT State Teachers College and was biology teacher at Hudson, NH High School

Moved back to Danielson CT Started Century 21 Towne Reality. President N.E.District Housing Authority, President Bend Boat Basin, member Danielson Rotary Club, NE Board of Realtors.1994 -1999 traveled New England to Bahamas.

Leaves husband Richard Cunneen, 2 sons James MacDonald, Thomas MacDonald, two step children Todd Cunneen, Janel Cunneen. Seven Grandchildren and two Great Grandchildren. Ann lived Port Orange FL for the next 21 years. She will be missed, Funeral family only in CT. Help stamp out Alzimer



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store