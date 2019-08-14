Home

Ann E. (Nancy) Foskey


1944 - 2019
Ann E. (Nancy) Foskey Obituary
Ann E. (Nancy) Foskey
06/01/1944 - 08/09/2019
"Ann E. Foskey (Nancy), age 75, passed away unexpectedly Friday August 9th 2019 at home. She was born June 1st, 1944, a daughter of George and Blanche Muller. Ann's memory will forever be cherished by her two sons Shane and Allen Foskey; three grandchildren Kyle, Amberlea, and Adam Foskey; three brothers John, George, and Willie Muller. She also leaves behind many great grandchildren, friends and family. She was a homemaker and bookkeeper. She also worked many years at the Pioneer Art Settlement in Barberville where she met her good friend Louella Ross. She was an animal lover. She loved sitting in her recliner and watching the hummingbirds through the window. Her sweet, loving, and generous spirit will be greatly missed. The viewing will be held Sunday, August 18th, 2019 from 2-4 PM at Allen Summerhill. The funeral will be held Monday August 19th, 2019 at 10 AM at the Church of God and Prophecy on Washington Ave in Pierson FL. Officiated by Howard Cox and Larry Miller. Allen-Summerhill is in charge.

Published in Daytona Beach News-Journal from Aug. 14 to Aug. 15, 2019
