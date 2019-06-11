|
Ann E. Perry
09/04/1934 - 06/08/2019
Ann E. Perry, 84, of Palm Coast, FL, rejoined her beloved husband on Saturday, June 8, 2019. She was under the compassionate care of Stuart F. Meyer Hospice House. She was born in Mobile, AL on September 4, 1934, a daughter to the late Thomas Sr. and Mary Garland Dowell. Ann grew up in St. Augustine, FL, graduated from Florida State University with a Bachelor of Science degree in Nursing. She married Bill in 1956 and lived most of their lives in Marianna, Florida. In 1973 they moved to Palm Coast, FL. Ann was a member of St. Elizabeth Ann Seton Catholic Church and was a member of the Palm Coast Post VFW 8696 Ladies Auxiliary. She was a generous and kindhearted friend to everyone. Ann played the piano, enjoyed calligraphy and crocheting. Ann is survived by three sons, Bill (Lynn) Perry of Jacksonville, FL, Mark (Glenda) Perry of Denver, NC, Tom (Carrie) of Sarasota, FL; two daughters, Peggy (Arnold) Hardy of Palm Coast, FL, Judy (Matt) Sherburne of Jacksonville, FL; one brother, Thomas (Mary) Dowell of Bascom, FL; nine grandchildren and one great grandchildren; a fur baby named Chico. In addition to her parents Ann was preceded in death by her husband of 60 years, Bill Perry and a grandson, Samuel Perry. A Funeral Service will be held at 6:00 p.m. on Wednesday, June 12, 2019 at Clymer Funeral Home, 39 Old Kings Road North; Palm Coast, FL. Visitation will be from 4:00 p.m. – 6:00 p.m. prior to the service at the funeral home. Should friends desire, donations may be made to a Hospice House of your choice. The family of Mrs. Perry has entrusted arrangements to Clymer Funeral Home and Cremations. Online condolences may be made at www.clymerfuneralhome.com.
Published in Daytona Beach News-Journal from June 11 to June 12, 2019