Ann Gregg Clapham
04/09/1926 - 03/05/2019
Ann Gregg Clapham, a longtime resident of Ormond Beach and Palm Coast, died peacefully at her home on Tuesday, March 5, 2019. Ann was born on April 9, 1926 in Harrisburg, PA. She grew up and graduated from high school in Sistersville, WV. She obtained a Bachelor of Arts degree in Journalism from West Virginia University where she met her husband, Tom. She married Tom in 1948 and they lived together in Texas, Pittsburgh, PA and Huntington, WV before retiring and moving to Plantation Bay in Ormond Beach, FL in 1971. She enjoyed several years there, playing golf, bridge and socializing with close friends. Ann loved to read and was passionate about travel. She and Tom enjoyed cruises to locations around the world. Ann and Tom were also avid fans of the West Virginia Mountaineers and rarely missed a chance to watch their favorite team. Ann is survived by her loving husband of 70 plus years, Tom Clapham; her children, Peggy Newland, Roger Clapham and Cheryl Gerlich; her brother, Paul Gregg and sister, Mary Claire Bohrer. She had five wonderful grandchildren, Ethan Clapham, Rebecca Allen, Nicki Gerlich, Sabrina Gerlich and Karl Gerlich and two great grandchildren. A private interment will take place at Cape Canaveral National Cemetery. The family of Mrs. Clapham entrusted the arrangements to Clymer Funeral Home & Cremations.
Published in Daytona Beach News-Journal from Mar. 12 to Mar. 13, 2019