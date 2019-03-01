Home

Ann L. Sutton


1937 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Ann L. Sutton
05/22/1937 - 02/27/2019
Ann L. Sutton, 81, New Smyrna Beach, died Wednesday, February 27, 2019 at her home. Mrs. Sutton was born in Sanford, Florida to James W. and Leone Taylor Lyles and had been a lifelong area resident. She enjoyed traveling and spending time at the beach. Survivors include three sons, Kevin (Kathleen) Sutton of Huntsville, Alabama, Derek (Rona) Sutton of Orlando and Ethan Sutton of Waynesville, North Carolina, ten grandchildren and six great grandchildren. A private family memorial service will be scheduled at a later date. Cremation will be by Dudley Crematory, New Smyrna Beach.

Published in Daytona Beach News-Journal from Mar. 1 to Mar. 3, 2019
