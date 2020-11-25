Ann Margaret Donnellan
November 15, 2020
Ann, 85, passed away Sunday, due to natural causes while at home in bed.. Her children Paula, Kathleen and John were at her side. She was born in Holyoke, MA, to Raymond & Margaret Clancey. In August 1954, she married the love of her life, Joseph P. Donnellan, who preceded her in death in 2017. She was also predeceased by her brother James J. Clancey, and her 2 year old daughter Teresa. She is survived by her sister-in-law, Mary Gosselin; 7 children, James, Diane (& Burt), Margaret, Paula, Kathleen, Timothy (& Betty) & John; 13 grandchildren, Shawn, Justin, Daniel, Jessica, Lisa, Michael, Katherine, Spencer, Quinten, Jennifer, Gabrielle, Zachary, Brendan; and 10 great-grandchildren, Jaiden, Aisen, Aspen, Palmer, Noah, Rory, Paxton, Emma, Luke, & Lena. She raised her family in Ludlow, MA; and was a trailing spouse when Joe transferred to, Altamonte Springs, FL, Manchester, NH and then finally retired in Port Orange, FL. She attended the Elm's College in Chicopee, MA; worked many customer facing jobs as she absolutely loved talking with people; was active in Al-Anon; and held many ministries in the Catholic Church. She loved family, the beach, Irish tunes, throwing parties & laughing. She had many quotes but when she said 'jaysusmarynjoseph' the kids thought she was swearing but she insisted she was praying! ;) She was a happy, positive person with a beautiful spirit. And now we bid a tearful farewell with this Irish Blessing,
~Ar dheis Dé go raibh a hanam~
May her soul be at the right hand of God. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held Tuesday, December 1, 2020, at 3pm, with Fr. Chris Hoffmann, Our Lady of the Lakes Catholic Church, 1310 Maximilian St, Deltona, FL 32725. A graveside burial service will take place on Monday, December 7th, 12 noon at St. Michael Cemetery, Springfield, MA, St. Leo Section, Lot 1231. Funeral arrangements entrusted to Volusia Memorial Funeral Home, 4815 Clyde Morris Blvd., Port Orange, FL 386-322-5373. In lieu of flowers family requests donations be made to Shriners Hospital for Children
in Springfield, MA, 413-787-2000 https://donate.lovetotherescue.org
.