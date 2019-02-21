|
Ann Mulvihill
2/18/2019
Ann Mulvihill passed away peacefully on February 18, 2019 at the age of 81. She is survived by her brothers Neil and James McLaughlin, and her sisters Mary Ragusa and Marjorie McLaughlin. She was the loving wife of Edward and the mother of Brenda O'Quinn, Erin Blanchard and Laura de Saint-Sernin. She is the grandmother of 11 grandchildren and the caring aunt to many nieces and nephews. She will forever be in our hearts and dearly missed. Funeral Mass will be held at 11:30 AM on February 28, 2019 in the St. Ann's Catholic Church, Debary, Florida.
Published in Daytona Beach News-Journal from Feb. 21 to Feb. 22, 2019