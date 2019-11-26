|
Ann Rigdon
November 20, 2019
The Celebration of Life for Ann Rigdon will be held on Saturday, November 30, 2019 at Lohman Funeral Home Ormond, 733 W. Granada Blvd with Visitation beginning at 12:00pm and the service to be held at 3:00pm, with Pastor Cord Bear of Tomoka Christian Church officiating. Ann went home to our Lord Jesus on the night of November 20 th , 2019. She is preceded in death by James Rigdon, husband of 32 years. Survived by children Karen Nelson (Kevin), Debbie Pearlman (Adam), Debra Buford, Janet Russell and Kevin Rigdon (Alicia). Her Grandchildren: April (Shannon), Adam, David, Nikki, Matt, Joe, Koty, Kailyn, Stephanie and Antonio; plus three Great-Grandsons. Ann was born in Baltimore Maryland to Leland and Anna Helmstetter. Her sisters Jane, Sue and brother Lee, deceased. Ann loved working with the Ace Hardware family the past 2 ½ years and enjoyed
swimming, cruises, bowling, volunteering and Maryland blue crabs. She was a member of Tomoka Christian Church for over 14 years during which she completed a mission trip to Haiti. Most importantly, she loved the Lord and her family. She will be greatly missed. Condolences may be shared with the family at www.lohmanfuneralhomes.com.
Published in Daytona Beach News-Journal from Nov. 26 to Nov. 27, 2019