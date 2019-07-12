|
|
Ann W. McGill
May 20, 1924 - July 8, 2019
Ann W. McGill, 95, Edgewater, died Monday, July 8, 2019 at her home. Mrs. McGill was born in Akron, OH and moved to Edgewater in 1981 from Baltimore, MD. She was a member of First Presbyterian Church, New Smyrna Beach, and Daughters of the American Revolution and enjoyed playing bridge. Survivors include two sons, Michael W. (Iole) McGill of Port Orange and Timothy McGill of Edgewater; three grandchildren and two great grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her husband of 67 years, William H. McGill, grandson, Michael W. McGill, Jr. and brother, Carl Wharton. Cremation will be by Dudley Crematory, New Smyrna Beach. Memorial donations may be made to , 378 Center Pointe Circle, Suite 1280, Altamonte Springs, FL 32701.
Published in Daytona Beach News-Journal from July 12 to July 14, 2019