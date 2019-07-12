Home

POWERED BY

Services
Dudley Funeral Homes, Inc. & Crematory - Edgewater Chapel
433 North Ridgewood Avenue
Edgewater, FL 32132
(386) 428-6487
Resources
More Obituaries for Ann McGill
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Ann W. McGill


1924 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Ann W. McGill Obituary
Ann W. McGill
May 20, 1924 - July 8, 2019
Ann W. McGill, 95, Edgewater, died Monday, July 8, 2019 at her home. Mrs. McGill was born in Akron, OH and moved to Edgewater in 1981 from Baltimore, MD. She was a member of First Presbyterian Church, New Smyrna Beach, and Daughters of the American Revolution and enjoyed playing bridge. Survivors include two sons, Michael W. (Iole) McGill of Port Orange and Timothy McGill of Edgewater; three grandchildren and two great grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her husband of 67 years, William H. McGill, grandson, Michael W. McGill, Jr. and brother, Carl Wharton. Cremation will be by Dudley Crematory, New Smyrna Beach. Memorial donations may be made to , 378 Center Pointe Circle, Suite 1280, Altamonte Springs, FL 32701.

logo

Published in Daytona Beach News-Journal from July 12 to July 14, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now