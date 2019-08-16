|
Anna Jeannette (Pawlus) Dancause Bunk
11/28/1931 - 08/14/2019
Anna Jeannette (Pawlus) Dancause Bunk. Born in Albany, New York on November 28, 1931 residing in Lake Helen, Florida, passed away at the age of 87 on August 14, 2019 at home. She loved her families and friends unconditionally. She enjoyed colorful wardrobe, fingernails done in her favorite color purple, and hair decorations, She liked singing zip-a-dee-doo-dah at all times of the day. A very happy old gal! Everyone who met her loved her and her beautiful smile. Anna is survived by 5 children: Lenny, Barbara, Patricia, Lawrence and Jay as well as 5 siblings: Bernice, Alice, Joseph, Arlene and Julia. A graveside service will be held at a later date in New York.
Published in Daytona Beach News-Journal from Aug. 16 to Aug. 18, 2019