Shannon Maloney Funeral Home - Port Orange
4084 Halifax Drive
Port Orange, FL 32127
(386) 760-9660
Service
Saturday, Feb. 23, 2019
9:00 AM
Our Lady of Hope Catholic Church
4675 S. Clyde Morris Blvd.
Port Orange, FL
Anna M. Marquart


1927 - 2019 Obituary
Anna M. Marquart Obituary
Anna M. Marquart
09/01/1927 - 02/12/2019
Anna M. Marquart, 91, of Countryside Lakes in Port Orange, FL passed away February 12, 2019. A nurse by trade, she worked at Halifax Hospital in the operating room for many years. Services will be held Saturday, February 23rd at 9:00am at Our Lady of Hope Catholic Church, 4675 S. Clyde Morris Blvd., Port Orange FL with a reception afterwards. In lieu of flowers, please consider donating in Anna's memory to Halifax Health Hospice of Volusia/Flagler, 3800 Woodbriar Trail, Port Orange FL 32129 or Our Lady of Hope Catholic Church. Arrangements entrusted to Shannon Maloney Funeral Home, (386) 760-9660. For full obituary details and to share memories with the family, please visit: www.shannonmaloneyfuneralhome.com.

Published in Daytona Beach News-Journal from Feb. 15 to Feb. 17, 2019
