Anna Marie Craft
03/16/1931 - 04/23/2019
Anna Marie Craft, 88, formerly of S. Halifax Drive, Daytona Beach, FL, died Tuesday, April 23, 2019 at Solaris Health Care. She was born March 16, 1931, in Daytona Beach, FL, the daughter of the late Vera (Craft) Clifton and Robert Craft. Anna was a life-long resident of Daytona Beach, FL; graduate of St. Paul's Catholic High School, Daytona Beach. She was a retired proof operator and teller for First Atlantic Bank First Union, Wachovia Bank and Wells Fargo where she retired from in 1993; a faithful member of Our Lady of Lourdes Catholic Church, Daytona Beach; she had a love for all animals, especially cats, enjoyed feeding her birds and supporting the Humane Society. Anna Marie Craft is survived by friend of 50+ years, Thelma Y. Mcfall. She will be dearly missed by all those that knew and loved her. A time of visitation has been scheduled for Tuesday, April 30, 2019, 10am, with an 11am Funeral Mass to follow at Our Lady of Lourdes Catholic Church, located at 1401 N. Halifax Avenue, Daytona Beach, FL 32118. A committal service will follow at 1pm at Daytona Memorial Park, 1425 Bellevue Ave., Daytona Beach, FL 32114. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made in Anna Marie Craft's name to the Halifax Humane Society, 2364 LPGA Blvd., Daytona Beach, FL 32124.
Published in Daytona Beach News-Journal from Apr. 26 to Apr. 28, 2019