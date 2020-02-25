Home

Anna Marie Grigg


1919 - 2020
Anna Marie Grigg Obituary
Anna Marie Grigg
Nov. 2, 1919 - Feb. 21, 2020
Anna Marie Grigg, 100, of Palm Coast, Florida, passed away on February 21, 2020 at her residence in Palm Coast, Florida. She was born on November 2, 1919 in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. She retired as a Waitress for over 40 years at "Geets Diner" in Williamstown, New Jersey and moved to the Palm Coast area nine years ago from Turnersville, New Jersey. Anna was a member of the Auxiliary and the American Legion Auxiliary in Williamstown, NJ. Survivors include her son, Jerry Grigg of Palm Coast, Florida; three grandchildren, Michael Grigg, Lauren Gallison, and Danny Grigg; and four great-grandchildren, Logan, Michael, Holden and Layna. She was preceded in death by her husband, Ben D. Grigg, Jr. in 1995 and her son, Michael Grigg in 2003. A Visitation will be held from 1:00-2:00pm with the Funeral Service being held at 2:00pm on Thursday February 27, 2020 in the Chapel at Lohman Funeral Home Palm Coast. Memorial Donations may be made in her memory to the . Condolences may be shared with the family at www.lohmanfuneralhomes.com.

Published in Daytona Beach News-Journal from Feb. 25 to Feb. 26, 2020
