Anne Deering Walsh


1930 - 2020
Anne Deering Walsh Obituary
Anne Deering Walsh
May 5, 1930 - 4-1-2020
Anne Palmer Deering Walsh 89, passed away peacefully Wednesday, April 1st, at the Halifax Hospice Care Center in Edgewater, Florida.
Anne was born in Farmington, Maine to Frank Deering and Geneva Trask.
Anne came to the Daytona Beach area as a young adult with her husband Edward Curley. After the death of Mr. Curley, Anne re-married John Walsh of Ormond Beach. Anne was a housewife and volunteered for most of her adult life at the Pinkadilly Thrift store in Ormond Beach. She was also a member of the Grand National Racing Wives Association.
Anne is survived by her two daughters, Debbie Galecki (Andrew) and Lynn Ney (Michael). Two step sons, Bill Walsh (Cathy) and John (Jill)
A memorial service will take place at a later date due to Covid-19.
Published in Daytona Beach News-Journal from Apr. 4 to Apr. 7, 2020
