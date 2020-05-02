Anne Frederick Killeen

5/13/1927 - 4/30/2020

After a brave battle with COVID19, Anne Frederick Killeen passed away on April 30 at the age of 92.

She is survived by 4 loving daughters, Cathy Frederick, Suzy Williams and Christine Gilbert of Ormond Beach, FL and Judy Frederick of Greensboro, NC. She is also survived by her two sisters Betty and Barbara, 8 grandchildren and 6 great grandchildren.

In addition to being a nurturing mom to her 4 daughters, Anne was a humanist at heart. She championed the preciousness of each individual that crossed her path with respect and encouragement in an effort to help them find their own unique voice. She was an activist for women and believed in caring for the earth. She was also a life long Democrat and in the early years hosted events for candidates and not for profits to bring awareness to the causes that drew her in. Anne, a true lover of life, was also a poet, an artist and well received photographer. She was a strong role model and inspiration to us, her children, and we will all miss her greatly.

Due to the restrictions placed on us during this COVID19 outbreak there will not be a funeral. We request that any gifts of acknowledging her passing please be sent in her honor to the wonderful organization that cared for her during her last days. Hospice Care Center 235 Booth Road Ormond Beach Florida 32174



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store