Anne Frederick Killeen
1927 - 2020
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Anne's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Anne Frederick Killeen
5/13/1927 - 4/30/2020
After a brave battle with COVID19, Anne Frederick Killeen passed away on April 30 at the age of 92.
She is survived by 4 loving daughters, Cathy Frederick, Suzy Williams and Christine Gilbert of Ormond Beach, FL and Judy Frederick of Greensboro, NC. She is also survived by her two sisters Betty and Barbara, 8 grandchildren and 6 great grandchildren.
In addition to being a nurturing mom to her 4 daughters, Anne was a humanist at heart. She championed the preciousness of each individual that crossed her path with respect and encouragement in an effort to help them find their own unique voice. She was an activist for women and believed in caring for the earth. She was also a life long Democrat and in the early years hosted events for candidates and not for profits to bring awareness to the causes that drew her in. Anne, a true lover of life, was also a poet, an artist and well received photographer. She was a strong role model and inspiration to us, her children, and we will all miss her greatly.
Due to the restrictions placed on us during this COVID19 outbreak there will not be a funeral. We request that any gifts of acknowledging her passing please be sent in her honor to the wonderful organization that cared for her during her last days. Hospice Care Center 235 Booth Road Ormond Beach Florida 32174

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Daytona Beach News-Journal from May 2 to May 3, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No events have been scheduled at this time. Check back later or contact the funeral home for more information.
Funeral services provided by
Craig Flagler Palms Funeral Home & Cemetery
511 Old Kings Road South
Flagler Beach, FL 32136
3864395400
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Not sure what to say?
0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved