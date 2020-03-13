|
Sister Anne Kathleen Duffy
Feb. 12, 1930 - Mar. 9, 2020
Sister Anne Kathleen Duffy passed away on Monday, March 9, 2020. Born Feb. 12, 1930, in Takoma Park, MD, Sister Anne attended public schools and met Franciscan sisters while attending Sunday religious education classes; she also met the Daughters of Charity during high school. After graduating in 1948, she entered the Daughters of Charity, professing her final vows in 1955. She became a teacher and taught English, Music, and religious courses in parochial schools in several states. She played, and taught, piano and organ, and directed children's choirs and glee clubs. Sister Anne left the Daughters of Charity in 1975 and moved to Ormond Beach to care for her ailing father. She was soon hired by Our Lady of Lourdes Parish in Daytona Beach as Director of Music and Liturgy. In 1980 Sister entered the Sisters for Christian Community in which she was an active member. She retired from Our Lady of Lourdes in 1998 but remained active in the parish, volunteering her time teaching and participating in liturgies, including coordinating the lector ministry. She played the organ for Sisters' retreats for many years, and was involved with regional meetings of the National Association of Pastoral Musicians. For many years, Sister was the principal conductor of "Adventsingen," an annual concert patterned after a traditional concert series in Salzburg, Austria. Sister was a beloved member of the Parish community, where she will be greatly missed. Her many, loving cousins will miss her attendance at their family reunions. A Wake will be held at 5:30 p.m. on Wednesday, March 18, and a Funeral Mass will be celebrated on Thursday, March 19 at 11 a.m., Fr. Philip Egitto presiding, both at Our Lady of Lourdes Catholic Church, 1014 N Halifax Avenue, Daytona Beach, FL 32118. Interment will be private. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to support Lourdes Academy at the same address. Condolences may be shared at www.dalewoodwardfuneralhomes.com.
Published in Daytona Beach News-Journal from Mar. 13 to Mar. 15, 2020