Anne Perrotti
02/03/1921 - 05/10/2019
Anne Perrotti, 98, of Ormond Beach, passed away peacefully on May 10, 2019 at Coastal Health and Rehabilitation Center. She was born in New Haven, Connecticut to Alexander Polupano and Natalie Polupano nee' Hinczincop. She was preceded in death by her husband Charles Perrotti. Anne and Charley were farmers until their retirement. In addition to their growing vegetables, Anne was particularly proud of her garden of peonies. Anne continued to work after retirement well into her 80's, most recently at Command Medical Products in Ormond Beach. Anne leaves behind her beloved friends Barbara and David Reynolds, Betty Barnhart, and many dear friends at Prince of Peace Villas. A funeral mass will be celebrated at 10:00am on June 15, 2019 at the Basilica of Saint Paul, 317 Mullally Street, Daytona Beach.
Published in Daytona Beach News-Journal from June 11 to June 12, 2019