Anneliese Mueller
March 12, 1931 - July 14, 2020
Anneliese Mueller 89, of Palm Coast, Fl. passed away peacefully at her home on July 14, 2020. She was born on March 12, 1931 in Germany, the daughter of the late Anton II Forstner and Anna Degenfelder. Anneliese came to the United States in 1954, where she worked at Mc Gregores sewing factory in Haskell, New Jersey. She then spent the next few years raising her young family, and once the children were of school age she went back to work for Spotless Catering in Paterson, New Jersey as a food preparer. She then retired in the mid 80's and in May of 2002 she and her husband moved to Palm Coast, Fl.. Anneliese was a very active member of The New Jersey Club, The German-American Club and St. Elizabeth Ann Seton Catholic Church. She was very talented at crocheting and would take special pride in crocheting a baby blanket for an expecting mother to be. Anneliese also took pride in her appearance by getting her hair styled once a week. Her family is left to cherish many special memories including her holiday baking. She was preceded in death by her husband of 58 years, Alfred Mueller in 2015 and four siblings in Germany. She is survived by her four children, Raymond Mueller & Vickie Ayler of Sebring, Fl., Richard Mueller & Aleta Gerard of Palm Coast, Fl., Patty & Frank Avolio of Palm Coast, Fl., and Gerard & Sharain Mueller of Palm Coast, Fl., and three grandchildren, seven great-grandchildren and two more expected this winter, and four siblings, Hedwig Leidinger, Doris Staudt, Robert Forstner, and Otto Forstner and a large number of nieces and nephews all in Germany. The family will be receiving friends on Saturday August 1, 2020 between 10:00 - 11:00AM at St. Elizabeth Ann Seton Catholic Church, 4600 Belle Terre Parkway in Palm Coast. Followed by a funeral Mass at 11:00AM celebrating Anneliese's Life. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made in Mrs. Mueller's name to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital
or Haven Hospice. For online condolences go to:http://www.craigflaglerpalms.com
. Arrangements are in care and trust of Craig-Flagler Funeral Home and Memorial Gardens.