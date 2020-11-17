1/1
Annette "Nana" Book
1952 - 2020
Annette Book, "Nana"
July 27, 1952 - Nov. 14, 2020
Annette Book, "Nana", 68, died 14th of November 2020. Her funeral service will be held Thursday, November 19th at South Daytona Christian Church, 5 p.m. Mrs. Book was born on July 27, 1952 in Miami, Florida to Montez and Melvin Stevens. She gained a teaching degree at Barry University and had a successful career as a teacher specializing in elementary education. She married Russell Book on October 6, 1990. They raised one daughter and cared for two loving granddaughters. In her spare time, she enjoyed outings with her close group of girlfriends, playing the piano with children, and taking part in fellowship with her church family. Her family paid this tribute to her: "Annette was one of the most loving people you could ever meet, she opened her heart and her home to many over the years and she will be sorely missed." She is survived by her mother Montez; sister Angela; daughter Kristina and two grandchildren, Alexia and Alexandria. The family requests all memorial contributions by made to Kristina Brooks at 132 Woodbridge Circle, Daytona Beach, Florida 32119. Lankford Funeral Home of Deland, Florida in charge.



Published in Daytona Beach News-Journal from Nov. 17 to Nov. 18, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
19
Funeral service
05:00 PM
South Daytona Christian Church
Lankford Funeral Homes & Crematory
220 E. New York Ave.
Deland, FL 32724
(386) 734-2244
