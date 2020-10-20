Annie Clyde Greene Gentry
Dec. 6, 1930 - Oct. 16, 2020
Mrs. Annie Clyde Greene Gentry passed away Friday morning, October 16, 2020 at Forest Ridge Assisted Living in West Jefferson, NC. Born December 6, 1930 to the late Herbert C. Greene and Annie Johnston Greene, Annie married Roy H. Gentry and had one son, Michael Greene Gentry. After his death in 1959, Annie Clyde married Billy Sunday Gentry and they had a daughter, Billie Rene Gentry Gardner. Annie Clyde worked for many years as a hairdresser at the Moppet Shop in Beaver Creek and styled many customers at Reflections Hair Salon in West Jefferson. Volunteering and cutting hair in nursing homes became her ministry along with serving at church. She was a long time member of Mission Home Baptist Church in Fleetwood and later was a dedicated member of Christian Unity Baptist Church in Jefferson. Annie Clyde never met a stranger. Her infectious smile put everyone at ease. The joy that she shared stemmed from a deep dedication and devotion to her love of her "family." They were her source of pride. Annie Clyde is survived by: her husband, Billy (Bill) Gentry; a son, Michael Gentry and wife, Robin, of Ormond Beach, Florida; a daughter, Billie Gardner and husband, Ken, of West Jefferson; three sisters, Betty Gentry, of Abingdon, VA, Doris Phillips and husband, Johnny, of Jefferson, and Martha Brown and husband, Joe, of Todd; a brother, Kenny Greene, of West Jefferson; four grandchildren, Meredith Gentry Chevalier and her husband, Michael, Morgan Gentry, Margret Gardner Lee and her husband, Jordan and Michele Gardner; four great-grandchildren, Davis, Gentry, Monroe Chevalier and Lily Kate Lee. Several nieces and nephews also survive. You may give the family your condolences at our website www.boonefuneralhome.com
