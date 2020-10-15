1/1
Annie E. Clark
1926 - 2020
Annie E. Clark
August 25, 1936 - October 7, 2020
Annie E. Clark, 94, of Ormond Beach passed away peacefully the evening of October 7, 2020. Born in Auburn, NY to Earl and Mabel Rolls, Annie moved to this area from Skaneateles/Auburn in 1983 after retiring. Prior to her move, she was an active member of the First Methodist Church in Skaneateles, and was an accounting specialist and accounts manager for Beacon Feeds. After her retirement, Annie found great enjoyment in various arts and crafts, BINGO, watching sports, but most of all – in cooking for and spending time with her family. She was met in Heaven by her parents, husband Jim Clark, brother Don Rolls, brother-in-law Dick Hunt, and grandson, Alan Parker. Those left to cherish Annie's memory include: daughter, Carol Comerate; sister, Arlene Hunt; grandson, Tim (Pattiann) Parker, and 5 great grandchildren. She also leaves behind 3 nieces, 1 nephew, and 1 great-niece. A Celebration of Life honoring Annie and her late grandson Alan, who passed away earlier this year, will be held at Shannon Maloney Funeral Home on November 7, 2020 at 11:00am. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the American Cancer Society. Services entrusted to Shannon Maloney Funeral Home, (386) 760-9660. To share memories, photos, or online condolences, please visit: www.shannonmaloneyfuneralhome.com.



Published in Daytona Beach News-Journal from Oct. 15 to Oct. 18, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Shannon Maloney Funeral Home - Port Orange
4084 Halifax Drive
Port Orange, FL 32127
(386) 760-9660
