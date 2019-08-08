Home

Allen-Summerhill Funeral Home
126 East New York Ave
Deland, FL 32724
(386) 734-4663
Visitation
Friday, Aug. 9, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Allen-Summerhill Funeral Home
126 East New York Ave
Deland, FL 32724
Funeral
Saturday, Aug. 10, 2019
10:00 AM
Allen-Summerhill Funeral Home
126 East New York Ave
Deland, FL 32724
Annie Eddith (Brady) Davis


1927 - 2019
Annie Eddith (Brady) Davis Obituary
Annie Eddith (Brady) Davis
03/18/1927 - 08/05/2019
Mrs. Annie Eddith (Brady) Davis, 92 of DeLand, FL, went home to be with the Lord on Monday, August 5, 2019. She died peacefully in her home after a long battle with Alzheimer's disease. Annie was born in Clay County, TN, to Ernest Lawrence Brady and Zula E. (Lee) Brady. She was preceded in death by seven siblings. Her former husband, James A. Davis of Blount County, TN, preceded her in death. They had seven children, including an adopted daughter. She is survived by: Kathie G. (John) Renner, James R. (Donna) Davis, Michael A. (Faye) Davis, Mary Anne Migatz, Alesia F. (Daniel) McDonough, Jeffrey L. (Ann) Davis, and Janelle M. Davis. 12 grandchildren, 11 great-grandchildren, and one great-great-grandchild who will mourn her passing. Annie was a country girl at heart and loved her vegetable and flower gardens. She also loved to cook for and feed anyone who came to her door. Even as her terrible illness progressed, she had a smile and excited welcome for all visitors. Her generous heart ensured that no one left her doorstep hungry or in need if she could help it. She was a child of God whose heart in life belonged to Jesus. Visitation will be held on Friday evening, August 9, 2019 from 6-8 P.M. at Allen-Summerhill Funeral Home in DeLand. The funeral will be Saturday, August 10 at 10 A.M. Interment will be in DeLand Memorial Gardens. Mama, Nana, Annie…we love you and will miss you.

Published in Daytona Beach News-Journal from Aug. 8 to Aug. 9, 2019
