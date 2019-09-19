|
Annie Elizabeth Cockayne
July 29, 1932 - Sep. 18, 2019
Annie Elizabeth Cockayne, 87, of Orange City, FL, passed from this life on Wednesday, September 18, 2019. Annie was born in Gifford, FL on July 29, 1932 to the late Harry E. and Irma Bobo. She was preceded in death by her beloved husband, Munson Hazen Cockayne, Sr., her daughters, Vickie Skinner and Amy Allysa Cockayne, her brother, Harry Erman Bobo, Jr. and daughter-in-law, Pamela Cockayne. Those left to cherish Annie's memory include her sons; Munson Hazen Cockayne, Jr. (Anne), Robert Wayne Cockayne and James Edmund Cockayne, her daughters; Shirley June Yokum (Michael), Misty Michelle Veillon, and her brothers; William Bobo and John Walter Bobo. A service to celebrate Annie's life is scheduled for Saturday, September 21, 2019 from 12:00 A.M. – 1:00 P.M. at the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter Day Saints – Aquarius Chapel, located at 1345 Aquarius Ave., DeLand, FL 32720. In lieu of flowers, the family requests memorial contributions be made in Annie's name to the Cystic Fibrosis Foundation at 4550 Montgomery Ave., Suite 1100, N. Bethesda, MD 20814 or The Spina Bifida Association at 1600 Wilson Blvd., Ste. 800, Arlington, VA 22209. Condolences may be shared with the family by visiting www.deltonamemorialfuneralhome.com.
Published in Daytona Beach News-Journal from Sept. 19 to Sept. 20, 2019