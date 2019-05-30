Home

Annie Jean Pitts Williams

Annie Jean Pitts Williams
05/28/2019
Mrs. Annie Jean Pitts Williams "Ann" 58, of DeLand, FL., transitioned on Tuesday, May 28, 2019 at Advent Health DeLand, FL. The Home Going Celebration will be 11am Saturday, June 1, 2019 at St. Annis Primitive Baptist Church, Elder Wilbert Ridgley, Jr., Pastor. 502 S. Orange Ave. Deland, FL. 32720. Visitation Hours are 9am until the time of Celebration on Saturday morning at St. Annis. Arrangements are under the direction of ADJ Unity Funeral Home 105 W. New Hampshire Ave., DeLand, FL. 32720, 386-740-1891.
Published in Daytona Beach News-Journal from May 30 to May 31, 2019
