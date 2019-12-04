Home

Allen-Summerhill Funeral Home
126 East New York Ave
Deland, FL 32724
(386) 734-4663
Funeral service
Monday, Dec. 9, 2019
11:00 AM
Allen-Summerhill Funeral Home
126 East New York Ave
Deland, FL 32724
Annie Joyce Peacock


1931 - 2019
Annie Joyce Peacock
8/20/1931 - 12/3/2019
Funeral service for Annie Joyce Peacock, 88, DeLand, Florida, who died at Park Side Health, DeLand, Florida, Tuesday, Dec. 3, 2019 will be at 11:00 am, Monday, December 9, 2019 Allen- Summerhill Funeral Home Chapel with the Rev. Howard Cox officiating. Burial will be at the Methodist Cemetery, Pierson. Annie Peacock was the founding Pastor of the Abundant Life Fellowship Church, Barberville, Florida. She evangelized much of her life throughout the state of Florida and Georgia. Survivors include sister-in-law, Marie Peacock, Nicholls, GA.; nephews, Randy (Maha)Peacock, Chicago, IL., Ronnie Peacock, Nicholls, GA.; sisters, Alma Powers, Davenport, FL., Gloria (Ronnie) Scogin, Hamilton, AL.; brothers, David (Lillian) Peacock, Guin, AL., Roy (Betty) Smith, Seville, FL. She was preceded in death by her parents and brother George C. Peacock. Online condolences may be made at www.allensummerhill.com. Allen-Summerhill Funeral Home, DeLand is in charge of arrangements.

Published in Daytona Beach News-Journal from Dec. 4 to Dec. 6, 2019
