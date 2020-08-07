Annie Lee Latson
Feb. 14, 1925 - Aug. 4, 2020
On Tuesday, August 4, 2020, Annie Lee Latson, beloved mother, grandmother, great grandmother, cousin, friend, departed this earth for life eternal with her Heavenly Father. Born on February 14, 1925 in Gordon, GA to the union of Ophelia and John Chafen she moved to Daytona Beach, FL at the age of seven. She graduated Valedictorian from Campbell High School in 1942 and joined the staff of Halifax Hospital. She retired as the Head Baker after 35 years of service, and was well known in Daytona for her fabulous Annie's Pies. She traveled widely, including trips to Washington, DC, Atlanta, Tucson, and Paris in 1984 which was covered by the Daytona Beach News Journal. She took multiple cruises, the final one of which was a Royal Caribbean cruise to celebrate her 94th birthday with 18 family and friends. Fulfilling a life-long dream, she took piano lessons when she was in her 80's. When she resided in Daytona Beach, she was a member of Shiloh Baptist Church and Tubman-King Community Church. In the late 90's, Annie moved to Orlando where she resided with daughter, Cynthia the last 20 years of her life. Her son, Ronald moved in and took great care of her until his death in 2012. Cynthia subsequently became Annie's primary caregiver, along with invaluable assistance from son-in-law, Essex (EJ). She worshipped at Antioch Missionary Baptist Church in Oviedo. Annie was preceded in death by two husbands: Lloyd Parker, and James Latson; and two children: Ronald Parker and Deborah Latson. She leaves to cherish her memory: daughters, Delores (Raine) Crockett, McDonough, GA; Cynthia Curinton James (Essex), Orlando, FL; son-in-love, Lloyd Parker (Merrin), West Palm Beach, FL; grandchildren: Carolyn Parker Leary (Jerome), Fredericksburg, VA; Ayanna Crockett Ingram (Keith), Ellenwood, GA; Ronald Parker Jr. (Shakima), Palm Coast, FL; Khari Parker, Las Vegas, NV; DeRante Parker, Los Angeles, CA; Faye Garvey, Orlando, FL; Kimberly Garvey, Daytona Beach, FL; Andre Parker (Samantha) Daytona Beach, FL; Allan Parker (Kaitlyn), Daytona Beach, FL; Eurika Parker, West Palm Beach, FL; nine great grandchildren; cousin Johnny Lee Richardson (Savannah, GA); a host of family friends who adored her; and her canine-cutie from birth, Princess. Her life will be celebrated in a service at 2:00 PM on August 13 at Mitchell's Funeral Home, 501 Fairvilla Road, Orlando. It will be live-streamed on You Tube: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCDT8VZ4yUhmtzCJNJBwFfJA/
