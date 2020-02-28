|
|
Annie M. White
5/19/1947 - 2/27/2020
Annie M. White passed away peacefully on February 27, 2020, with her family by her side. Annie was born on May 19, 1947 in Lakehurst, NJ. To Rita & Norman White. She lived over 45 years in Florida, 1st in Daytona Beach then moving to Port Orange to be with her sister Bonnie. She was pre-deceased by her brother Norman & sister Bonnie who was her caregiver for over 15 years. Although confined to a wheelchair, Annie continued to be active.
Annie loved taking Votran to go shopping or to go play cards, bingo or go to lunch with "The Girls" from Crane Lake. Many thanks to them for keeping her spirits up during difficult times. A special Thank You to her niece Stacey Wiley & her husband Paul. Annie leaves behind her brothers & sister: Robert White & his wife Ann, Lorrie Zavarella & her husband Vinnie, Barry White & his wife Karin, all of Connecticut, and her sister-in-law Sheila White of Florida.
She also leaves behind many nieces & nephews both in Florida & Connecticut. A memorial service will be held at a future date, notice will be given. Allen-Summerhill Funeral Home will have charge of the services. Please visit allensummerhillfuneralhome.com to share a memory of Annie.
Published in Daytona Beach News-Journal from Feb. 28 to Mar. 1, 2020